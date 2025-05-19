The Sitka Sound Science Center has five students visiting this month from Windesheim University in the Netherlands. While in Sitka, they are developing a plan to assess and develop regenerative tourism at the Sitka Sound Science Center. Students Jana Feller, Kes Kolsteeg, and Anastasia van der Lende joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss their program and what they’ve learned from their time so far in Sitka. Listen to the full interview here:
