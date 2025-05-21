John Leach is Sitka’s municipal administrator. In a morning interview with KCAW’s Brooke Schafer, he shared details about the Tourism Best Management Practices plan, a set of voluntary guidelines for businesses and other tourism stakeholders. As part of the plan, community members will have access to a phone and email hotline to provide feedback on tourism practices in Sitka. The hotline will be available starting next week.

Leach also shared updates on Lincoln Street closures, portable bathrooms, and plans to hire seasonal “pedestrian safety attendants.” Community members can weigh in on these issues at the upcoming assembly meeting on May 29.