Researcher and UAF Associate Research Professor Tyler Hennon has been working with Southeast Alaska trollers to gather oceanography data in Sitka. Hennon and ALFA Policy Coordinator Lauren Howard joined KCAW for the morning interview to discuss the project, which provides fishermen with scientific instruments to monitor oceanographic parameters like temperature and salinity. Listen to their conversation here:
