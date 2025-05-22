Matt Wilson is the aquarist at the Sitka Sound Science Center. Ben Hamilton is a filmmaker, and the producer of Sitka’s Hidden Wonders (which shows daily downtown at the Coliseum Theater). Hamilton has been making films in Sitka since 2008 for a variety of exhibits and organizations (it’s his film that’s playing on a loop above the baggage claim in the Sitka Airport), and over the years developed an interest in making his own film. When Hamilton met Wilson, the two found they shared a common interest in wanting to show people some of the rich biology of the area, that is not necessarily obvious at first glance.