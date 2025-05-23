Jeremy Plank and Teal West are active in the group Safeguard Sitka’s Future, which has organized opposition to Proposition 1. They believe that limiting cruise tourism will take a heavy toll on local businesses, and the effects will ripple through the economy. The two appeared on a KCAW Special Election Forum on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
