Voter turnout is high on a citizen initiative to limit cruise traffic in Sitka.



Sitka’s special election is tomorrow (5-28-25), but voters have already shown up to the polls in high numbers. From May 13 to May 24 over 1400 Sitkans voted early in-person. That’s more than double the number of people who voted early in the last two municipal elections.



Early voting has become more popular in Sitka in recent years, and in 2023 the city changed its policy so early in-person votes are no longer counted as absentee votes– they’re counted with the regular ballots on election night. This year, the city clerk’s office also hosted early voting on Saturday mornings.



The citizen initiative would cap cruise passengers at 300,000 a year, set a daily cap of 4500, and require the city to create a permitting process for cruise ships.

On election day (5-28-25) polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Harrigan Centennial Hall for Precincts 1 and 2. Tune in to KCAW at 8 a.m. on election night to hear live coverage as returns are announced.