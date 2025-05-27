Sitka Fine Arts Camp’s annual Jazz on the Waterfront event is coming up on June 28 at Odess Theater. The event will feature a 20-piece big band covering hits in a tribute to Quincy Jones. Roger Schmidt and Lily Pérez joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss the event. Listen to the full interview below:

Doors open at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are available here and include appetizers, dinner, and an open bar. The event is a fundraiser to replace the deteriorating roof of the Odess Theater.