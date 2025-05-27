He’s baaaack. Caleb Gray is among the best of the relatively youthful anglers who have dominated the Sitka Salmon Derby in recent years. If his 34-pound king stays at the top of the leader board next weekend, he’ll take the $20,000 cash prize. (SSA photo)

12-year old Caleb Gray rocketed to first place on Memorial Day afternoon, turning in a king that bent the scales at 34 pounds – over two pounds ahead of his closest competitor.

If “Caleb Gray” sounds familiar, that’s because he was a major factor in both of the last two Sitka Salmon Derbies. In 2024, as an 11-year old, Gray was in third place after the first weekend, but eclipsed on the second weekend, and eventually had to settle for $500 as the overall poundage winner. In 2023, when Gray first broke into the leader board as a 10-year old, he won the derby – and $10,000 – with a 32-and-a-half pound fish. And he also was the poundage champ that year, with 209 total pounds caught.

If his 34-pounder holds onto first place through the final two days of fishing next weekend, Gray will take the grand prize of $20,000 in cash.

As usual, there are plenty of other prizes – for daily hidden weights, and overall poundage – that kept competitors interested over the first weekend, despite the less-than-ideal weather.

Coming in behind Gray on the leaderboard after the first weekend are Todd Nevers, with a 31.8-pound fish. Jeremiah Johnson is in third with a 30.8 pounder.

Johnson leads the derby in overall poundage with 61.9 pounds. Jackson McGraw is second, with 58.6 pounds, and Keri Gray is third with 54.7 pounds.

This year’s Sitka Sportsman’s Association Salmon Derby is dedicated to the memory of Buzz Brown, a lifelong Sitkan and Vietnam veteran who passed away earlier this month.