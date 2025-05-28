Photo: Sitka election workers deliver ballots from Precinct 1

Voters in Sitka have rejected a ballot initiative to cap cruise tourism.

The citizen initiative asked voters to cap the number of cruise passengers visiting Sitka at 300,000 annually. It would have set a daily limit of 4500 passengers, and required the city to issue permits and enforce the ordinance.



Of the nearly 3000 Sitkans who voted in the special election on May 28, over 2000 voted down the initiative, and nearly 800 voted in favor. Just over 100 absentee ballots will be counted next week, before the election results are certified by the assembly in early June.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story, and will be updated.