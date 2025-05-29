Ruth Underhill is with Tongass Mist Writing and the Sitka Writers Retreat. This is the fourth year of the event, and features faculty members Brendan Jones and Amy Butcher. The Writer’s Retreat runs May 29 – June 2. Full information and registration can be found online at the Sitka Writer’s Retreat. This Saturday night, May 31, the Retreat is having a public fireside reading with local authors. 7 p.m. Yaw Chapel, Historic Sheldon Jackson Campus.