The Sitka Music Festival is celebrating its 54th year. Festival Director Alex Serio joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss some upcoming festival highlights, including a performance from Grammy winning fiddler Mark O’Connor on June 14.

Annual events such as the Seamart Family Concert, a crab feed, and a wildlife cruise are also scheduled. Tickets are available at sitkamusicfestival.org and Old Harbor Books. Volunteers are needed, for more information, contact 907-747-6774.