Violinist Evin Blomberg will be making her first appearance at the Sitka Music Festival this weekend. (Evin Blomberg image)

Festival artists Ilya Finkelshteyn, Evin Blomberg, Christian Colberg, and Amy Taylor (two couples all from Cincinnati) share their love stories, and how they’ve made lives together in music. During concerts this Friday and Saturday (June 5, 6) they’ll be performing works by JC Bach, Johannes Brahms, Mozart, and Ludvig van Beethoven.