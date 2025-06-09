The Sitka High Baseball and Softball teams display their trophies after both won their respective division championships in Anchorage on Saturday, June 7. Combined, they outscored opponents 53-30 over the three-day tournament. (SHS photo)

The Sitka High Lady Wolves rolled right over the Soldotna Stars Saturday morning (6-7-25) to win the state Division II Softball Tournament – their second time to take the trophy in two years.

The only way to make that win even more fantastic would have been for the Sitka High Wolves to win the state Division I Baseball Tournament later that afternoon – which they did, with a 7-0 shut-out victory over Service High School. The Sitka Wolves last won a state baseball championship in 2017.

Sitka’s offensive power was on full display over the three-day tournament in Anchorage. The Lady Wolves scored a total of 39 runs, to their opponents’ 27, on their way to the state title. In the regular season, the Lady Wolves were 5 and 1 in conference play against Ketchikan, and 22 and 14, with 4 ties overall.

The Sitka boys were just as impressive, outscoring opponents 14-3 in tournament play, with wins over South Anchorage and Colony in the quarter- and semifinals. For the season, the Wolves were 13-0 in conference play against Juneau-Douglas and Ketchikan, and 27 and 2 overall – a winning percentage of over 90-percent.