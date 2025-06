Photo/KCAW

Sitkans will hold a “No Kings!” rally on Saturday, June 14, as part of a nationwide demonstration, described by organizers as a “rejection of authoritarianism.” Organizers Kathy Ingallinera and Bruce Gazeway joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the planned, peaceful march from the roundabout to the Crescent Harbor Shelter at noon. Listen to the conversation here: