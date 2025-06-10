The marine haulout at the Gary Paxton Industrial Park has already hauled at least one boat in a practice run, but it still needs some more components before it can open for public use.



When the Sitka Assembly meets tonight (6-10-25), it will consider whether to put another $715,000 toward the first phase of haulout construction, which would include over $200,000 to fund a heated washdown pad for the facility. That means it could be used year-round.



The list of additional investments also includes $120,000 to install pier safety improvements, $50,000 for three power pedestals to provide shore power to boats in the yard, and around $75,000 forklift for yard operations. According to a memo from municipal administrator John Leach, the items were identified as critical infrastructure needs during negotiations between the city and the company that will operate the haulout, Highmark Marine. In the memo, Leach writes that investing the funds in the facility may allow Highmark to offer lower haul and storage rates.

In other business, the assembly will consider updating the city’s personnel policy, which notably includes replacing the harbormaster job title with a port director position to align with the budget the assembly approved for next fiscal year. The assembly will also convene as the Board of Adjustment to consider an appeal of a Planning Commission’s decision. And it will certify the results of Sitka’s recent special election.



The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.