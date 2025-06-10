SAIL has a very broad definition of “disability” for purposes of enrollment in its summer programs. A diagnosis is not necessary: For example, students who experience ADHD, anxiety, or have general learning difficulties are eligible. Call SAIL at the number below for more details.

Jordan Tanguay and Mary Sheehan, both employment and recreation specialists with Southeast Alaska Independent Living (SAIL), are involved in SAIL’s Summer Employment Program. This summer’s project is trail maintenance around Sitka. There are also two four-day recreation employment camps (July 6-9 for middle schoolers/August 4-7 for high schoolers), that culminate an overnight kayak trip to Samsing Cove cabin. Additional information can be found on the SAIL website or by emailing msheehan@sailinc.org, or calling the Sitka SAIL office at 888-500-7245.