Sawmill Cove, the site of the former Alaska Pulp Corporation mill, is a classic “brownfield.” Significant investment and cleanup has allowed the community to redevelop the area for fish processing and boat maintenance. (GPIP photo)

The Sitka Tribe of Alaska is holding a community visioning session for some site decontamination work. The STA’s Natural Resource specialist Callie Simmons and ANTHC’s (Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium) Contaminated Sites program coordinator Kevin Heller invite the public to share local knowledge about contaminated sites and “brownfields” (abandoned or under-utilized sites with known or suspected contamination that hinders future development). 6 p.m. Thursday, June 12, at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Dinner is provided.