SFM Photo

Violiist Kurt Nikkanen and pianist Maria Asteriadou, joined KCAW for the Morning to share upcoming Sitka Music Festival highlights. The pair highlighted the intimate, family-like atmosphere of the festival, enhanced by recent renovations to Stevenson Hall. Upcoming performances include a French-themed box lunch at Odess Theater and a concert at Harrigan Centennial Hall featuring Tchaikovsky’s Piano Trio and Beethoven’s Kreutzer Sonata. Listen to their conversation here:

More information is available at sitkamusicfestival.org.