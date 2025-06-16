Photo: Some of the No Kings demonstrators and counterprotestors from a distance

Around 300 Sitkans joined in a nationwide protest of President Donald Trump and his policies on Saturday afternoon.

The so-called “No Kings” rallies that happened across the country on Saturday were organized by a variety of human rights, labor and environmental organizers in response to the Trump administration’s military parade in Washington on the same day.

No Kings demonstrators hold signs that read “Alaska is Cold Enough, we don’t need I.C.E.” and “B-Day/Tank Parade= Waste, fraud and abuse”



With no shortage of American flags and signs critiquing the administration, the several hundred Sitka demonstrators were met by a couple dozen counter protestors at the downtown roundabout waving flags in support of President Trump.

“No Kings” demonstrators stand in front of a pro-Trump demonstrator’s truck

After standing at the roundabout holding signs for around thirty minutes, the “No Kings” demonstrators marched to the Crescent Harbor Net Shed to attend a rally punctuated by speeches, performance art, and a rendition of “You’ll Be Back” from the musical Hamilton.

Saturday was Flag Day, and the Sitka Elks Lodge had planned a separate march at the same time in downtown Sitka, but the organization canceled the parade on Friday evening. A press release posted to the group’s Facebook page said the event was canceled “to preserve the nonpartisan and unifying spirit of Flag Day,” and “to ensure that this occasion remains focused solely on honoring our nation and its symbol, without distraction or misinterpretation.” The group continued with plans to hold its annual Flag Day ceremony on the Pioneer Home lawn.