Festival artists Danielle Talamantes (soprano) and Kerry Wilkerson (baritone-bass), are yet another couple performing in this weekend’s Sitka Music Festival. Henry Dehlinger (pianist) who wrote a piece for Danielle and Zuill Bailey also joins. Talamantes, Wilkerson, and Dehlinger have all been friends for years, and have often performed and recorded together. The Sitka Music Festival runs through June 29.