A pickup truck caught fire and burned in the 1300 block of Halibut Point Road early Monday morning, in front of the Sitka Community Land Trust cottage neighborhood.

The Sitka Fire Department received the call just before 2 a.m. Deputy chief David Johnson says four firefighters responded, and extinguished the blaze in under 15 minutes.

The loud explosions reported by neighbors on social media were not from the truck itself, but from the tires. Johnson says that vehicle tires that are under pressure explode with a sound like a gunshot when they become overheated in a fire.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The vehicle’s driver was not on scene while firefighters were working. Sitka Police have not released any information on the status of the driver, or whether there’s an active investigation into the fire.

The truck was completely destroyed.