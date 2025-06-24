Sitka administrator John Leach asked the assembly last year to bring in Rob Allen, with Cape Decision Consulting, to review the city’s organizational structure.

Allen concluded that it was unsustainable for all fourteen department heads to report to the administrator. The proposed solution follows Juneau’s lead, and shifts some of that load to a new position: a deputy administrator.

While the administrator would still oversee the big departments like Public Works and Electric, the deputy would handle Harrigan Centennial Hall, the Library, and the Police and Fire departments, and IT.

The proposed organizational structure also creates a port director position, to oversee the Harbormaster, the marine service center, and the new haul out. The Gary Paxton Industrial Park board would also be merged with the Port & Harbors Commission.

The cost of the reorganization would be $148,000.

The Sitka Community Hospital Dedicated Fund still exists, even though the hospital itself is gone. The fund receives revenues from the purchase payments made by SEARHC when it bought the hospital, and from the tobacco tax. The fund still contributes to the state retirement plan (PERS) for former employees, but takes in more than pays out. The assembly will consider tonight putting a charter amendment before voters this fall that would keep the fund intact as-is, but allow excess revenues to be applied toward bond debt on a proposed new athletic complex. Assembly members Kevin Mosher and Chris Ystad are the ordinance sponsors.

The Sitka Assembly meets tonight (Tuesday, June 24) at 6 p.m. in Harrigan Centennial Hall. Raven News will carry the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.