Kari Paustian is the Education Coordinator at the Sitka Sound Science Center. Summer camp programs are already underway at the center, with programs for kids from pre-school and up. One especially popular program is for adults: The Snorkeling Series, which has sessions both in summer and winter. Upcoming programs include Revolution Engineering and SASY (Sitka Adventures Supporting Youth) for middle-schoolers.
