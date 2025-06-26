John Leach is Sitka’s municipal administrator. Leach explains that Sitka’s utility rates shift seasonally: They’re lower in the winter, and higher in the summer. He says this year’s extended cold weather overlapped with the seasonal rate increase, resulting in higher-than-usual bills for many Sitkans. Unfortunately, offsetting those unwelcome surprises with increases in summer sales tax revenues is not as easy as residents would like. Utility cost subsidization is available for eligible Sitkans.