Tiedan Oscar Yao and Wesley Chu are the Super Piano Brothers. Long-time friends, the Seattle-based Super Piano Brothers. The two will perform Tuesday evening, July 1, at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. (Tickets available online.) Although Yao and Chu got their start in classical training, neither wanted to be boxed in by one art form. Film, video games, as well as rock and jazz inform their compositions and work. With SFAC’s Lily Perez.