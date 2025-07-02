Flier for the Sitka Maritime Heritage Society’s annual July 4 cruise. (Courtesy of SMHS)

The Sitka Maritime Heritage Society’s Keith Nyitray and Rebecca Poulson joined KCAW on the Morning Interview to discuss the society’s annual history and wildlife cruise. The event will feature a naturalist-led wildlife tour around Japonski and Makhnati islands, and discussions of World War II history in Sitka and the war’s impact on the town. Listen to their conversation here:

The cruise departs from Crescent Harbor at 4:30 p.m. on July 4 and returns by 7 p.m. Visit sitkamaritime.org or Old Harbor Books for tickets or more information.