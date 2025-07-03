The Brave Heart Bowls fundraiser will take place on Saturday, July 5, at Centennial Hall. (Courtesy of Brave Heart Volunteers)

A local volunteer organization that provides companionship for elders in Sitka is hosting its annual Brave Heart Bowls fundraiser this weekend. Organizers Phyllis Hackett and Liz Zacher joined KCAW on the Morning Interview to discuss the event, which has been going for about two decades and is Brave Heart Volunteers’ biggest fundraiser of the year. It features hundreds of handmade bowls made by local artists, and is a great opportunity to see work from artists that don’t sell their pottery locally. Listen to their conversation here.

The organization’s annual fundraiser will be held on Saturday, July 5, at Centennial Hall, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Community members can pick a bowl or several to purchase, which are then filled with free soup and bread. Donations support Brave Heart’s operations.