Judge Amanda Browning swears in Chad Goeden to serve as Sitka’s interim police chief (KCAW Photo)

Chad Goeden has spent 25 years working in law enforcement throughout the state, including seven leading the Alaska State Trooper Academy in Sitka. He retired four years ago, but now he’s donning a blue uniform again, this time as and now he will be Sitka’s interim police chief. KCAW spoke with Goeden after he was sworn in on Thursday (7-3-25).

Chief Chad Goeden will serve in the role until someone is hired on permanently. The city hosted meet and greets with two finalists for the role late last month.