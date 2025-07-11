Sitka experienced a brief, widespread power outage on Wednesday afternoon (7-9-25).



Staff from the city’s electric department responded to reports of an outage around 5 o’clock. In an email to KCAW, city officials confirmed that failed conductor in the Shotgun Alley neighborhood was the source of the outage.



Shortly after the power went out throughout town, the fire department received a call about a fire coming from a utility structure at Eagle Beach, just past the Sitka National Historical Park along Sawmill Creek Road.



In an interview with KCAW, Fire Engineer Zach Carlson said an engine and six firefighters responded to the call, but found no signs of a fire. They discovered the facility in question was a waste water pump station. Carlson said it’s possible when the town’s power went out, the pump station’s generator kicked on and blew out some smoke, but the incident was otherwise unrelated to the outage.



Power was restored to most of Sitka shortly after 5:30, with the exception of the Shotgun Alley neighborhood, where power was restored before 9 o’clock.