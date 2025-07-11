The Sitka Farmers Market will make its season debut Saturday, July 12. Market Manager Debe Brincefield joined KCAW on the Morning Interview to discuss the market, and why they decided not to hold the event in June due to the particularly cold, rainy season across the region. On Saturday, St. Peters Fellowship Farm and Middle Island Gardens will have fresh produce, and a variety of other vendors will be selling arts and crafts.

The market will take place at the ANB Founders Hall, 235 Katlian Street, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and continue every other week through September.