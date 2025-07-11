2015 ice skating on Swan Lake (KCAW/Hicks)

Geologists studying glacial history and climate changes in the region will be taking samples of Swan Lake this weekend. Elizabeth Thomas, a professor at University at Buffalo, and Jim Baichtal, a southeast Alaska geologist, joined KCAW for the morning interview to discuss the project, which began in 2015. Listen to their conversation here:

The public is invited to meet Thomas and Baichtal and view core samples at Swan Lake this Saturday (7-12-25) at 1 p.m.