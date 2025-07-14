A shed went up in a blaze at Venettis Trailer Court on Saturday afternoon (7-12-25) setting off some fireworks stored inside, but no nearby homes were damaged in the fire.



The Sitka Fire Department received word of the fire shortly after 6 p.m. In an interview with KCAW, firefighter and EMT Mitchell Fetske said about a dozen firefighters and two engines responded to the call. They arrived to find thick black smoke and flames coming out of the shed.



Fetske said the fire was knocked down relatively quickly, and within the hour the crew was returning to the fire hall. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. No injuries were reported.