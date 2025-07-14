Students visit the penstock feeding the powerhouse alongside Blue Lake River. (REAP Photo)

The Renewable Energy Alaska Project (REAP) and Sitka’s Parks and Recreation Division are hosting a renewable energy camp in Sitka this summer. Kiera Dent and Adriana Northcutt joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the camp, which is also a collaboration with the Sustainability Southeast Project and Sitka Conservation Society. Activities include energy audits, hands-on circuit kits, and career pathway discussions with high school and college interns.