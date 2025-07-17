Around half of Sitka experienced a brief power outage this morning [Thursday, 7-17-25].

Power went out shortly before 8 a.m. According to a city press release, the outage was caused by an inadvertent shutdown of a hydropower unit at Blue Lake. Electric Department staff identified the problem, and restored power for all customers shortly before 8:30.



City officials say the cause of the shutdown is being examined to prevent it from happening in the future. The city plans to release more information on the cause of the shutdown later this month.