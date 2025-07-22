The filing period to run for local office in Sitka opened on Monday (7-21-25).



Assembly members Thor Christianson and Chris Ystad’s terms are up this year, leaving two assembly seats up for grabs – both three-year terms. Two seats are opening on the Sitka School Board, as both Steve Morse and Paul Rioux wrap up their terms – a three-year term and two-year term, respectively.

Assembly candidates must be locally qualified voters who have lived in Sitka for at least a year, continuously, leading up to the election. School board candidates must be qualified Sitka voters for at least 30 days ahead of the election.

Filing packets are available at the city clerk’s office, on the third floor of city hall. Sitkans interested in running for office have until Friday, August 8 at 5 p.m. to file.



Sitka’s municipal election is Tuesday, October 7.