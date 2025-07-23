On Friday, Raven Radio lost our federal funding. The rescission request clawing back the funds appropriated for FY26 and FY27 for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, including the $178,595 that Raven Radio anticipated receiving, was approved by Congress and signed into law. This means that we are now facing a 24% budget cut.

Thank you for your efforts to prevent this outcome. Tens of thousands of Alaskans reached out to congressional representatives in Washington. We made our voices heard – though not everyone chose to listen.

As you’re already aware, the passage of this bill will have a profound effect on our budget. Raven Radio now faces some very challenging choices. We’re moving into an uncharted future, but our commitment to you will never waver.

KCAW is a special place. It’s the spot on the dial where you can hear our powerful, essential local news – reported by journalists who live in our community and care deeply about sharing your stories. It’s the place you can turn to hear a friendly voice and hear your new favorite song for the first time. And it’s a 24-hour, 7-day-a-week source of emergency alerts and information, resilient when we lose power, or internet.

Thank you for being here for us, and for giving as generously as you can. Your support for KCAW is not just for you, but for everyone who benefits from a trusted resource, a reliable companion, a public safety beacon, and a civic cornerstone.