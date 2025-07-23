Harbor Mountain Brewing Co. in Sitka is celebrating its fifth anniversary this summer. In those five years, the local brewery has become a gathering place- often hosting live music, pop-up artists, lectures, political events and nonprofit fundraisers. They’re celebrating on July 26 with community event, featuring live music from The Rain Dogs, a Juneau-based band, and new libation releases. Brewery co-founder and general manager Zach Anderson and band members Anna Mahanor and Avery Stewart joined KCAW for the morning interview to discuss the event. Listen here:

The anniversary celebration is from 5 to 9 p.m. on , with doors opening at 5 PM and music starting at 6 PM.