California author Jerry Martien will give a reading from his new book Waveshock: Ed Ricketts, the Voyage of the Grampus, and Our Biopoetic Future on Saturday, July 26, at 7 p.m. at Yaw Chapel.

Martien was a writer-in-residence with the Island Institute in October 2009 and his book has strong ties to Sitka, primarily through two of its main characters, Ed Ricketts and Jack Calvin.

Martien and Carolyn Servid, former director of the Island Institute, joined the Morning Interview to discuss Martien’s book, their time in Sitka, and what to expect from Saturday’s event. Listen to their conversation here: