Photo: Hope McKenney interviews Vince Tutiakoff Sr. about teaching traditional skills to youth at the Qawalangin Tribe’s Camp Qungaayux

An impassioned op-ed about community radio in high school jumpstarted Hope McKenney’s radio and journalism career. As KCAW’s new reporter, McKenney is new to Sitka but no stranger to Alaska. She has worked in public media in New York and California, and more recently for KUCB in Unalaska, and KBBI in Homer. She joined Katherine Rose for the Morning Interview to discuss how her work and experiences led her to Sitka. Listen here: