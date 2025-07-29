(Photo Courtesy of U.S. Tsunami Warning System)

Updated at 5:40 p.m.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center has canceled a tsunami watch for Sitka and surrounding communities, following a magnitude 8.7 earthquake off the coast of Kamchatka, Russia.

Communities in far western Alaska, including the Aleutians and Pribilofs, remain under a tsunami warning. Other communities remain under an advisory.

Under a tsunami watch, people should stay informed and be prepared to take action in the event that the status is upgraded to a warning or an advisory, but it’s not time to evacuate yet. Under an advisory, people are advised to stay out of and away from the water, though widespread flooding is not expected. Under a tsunami warning, people should evacuate inland or to higher ground.

Stay up-to-date with the Tsunami Warning System here. For statewide coverage, click here. This is a developing story.

