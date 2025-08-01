Parks and Rec summer camps are wrapping up, and the department is gearing up for fall events. Parks and Recreation manager Kevin Knox and recreation activities specialist Elle Campbell joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss their fall course lineup, including a Dungeon Master workshop, arts club, junior reporter club, coding club and a community choir. Listen here:
