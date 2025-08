The 1844 Kessler organ at the Sitka Lutheran Church (KCAW/Woolsey)

Starting tomorrow (08-05-25), the Sitka Lutheran Church will begin offering mini-concerts of organ hymns for community members to drop-in and listen or sing along. Organist Edie Hockspeier joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss her unexpected journey in becoming an organist, the unique experience of playing the organ in Sitka, and what people can expect to hear at the church.