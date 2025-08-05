Ryan Cotter is the current News Resident at KCAW (Courtesy of Kelsi Nicole Kime)

After spending a year as a Jesuit Volunteer at KYUK Public Media in Bethel, Ryan Cotter’s love for Alaska and its unique stories was cemented. She is now the second ever person to serve in KCAW’s Sarah Evangeline Hughes News Residency, a 10-month mentorship program developing the skills, experience, and connections to pursue a career in audio journalism. She joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss her multimedia journey and what led her to Sitka. Listen here:

KCAW’s News Residency was created in memory of Sarah Evangeline Hughes, who served as Raven Radio’s news director from 1999 to 2001. You can learn more about her legacy here.