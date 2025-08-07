The Royal Caribbean ship, “Serenade of the Seas”, reported a death on August 4, 2025 (KCAW/Tash Kimmell)

A 61 year-old woman died aboard a cruise ship on Monday when the ship was en route to Sitka.

The Serenade of the Seas, a 2146 passenger Royal Caribbean ship, left Vancouver, British Columbia Sunday (8-3-25) bound for Southeast Alaska. Local police say the passenger’s death was reported to Alaska State Troopers while the ship was at sea on Monday morning. In an email to KCAW, Sitka Police Department spokesperson Serena Wild said the vessel arrived in Sitka on Tuesday, and troopers and a local police officer boarded the vessel that morning to investigate.



Police say the 61-year-old woman was from Clovis, New Mexico, and was traveling with her husband and adult children. Law enforcement officials have not disclosed her name or a cause of death, but police say foul play is not suspected. The death report was forwarded to the State of Alaska’s medical examiner’s office for further investigation.

This is a developing story and may be updated.