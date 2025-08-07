The Sitka Police Department responded to a two-car collision on Sawmill Creek Road Wednesday night (8-6-25).



Police were called to the scene of the accident near the Sitka National Cemetery around 7:30 pm. In an interview with KCAW, police spokesperson Serena Wild said the two drivers were in a Dodge Grand Caravan and Ford Taurus.

Wild said one of the drivers experienced minor whiplash injuries and was transported to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center. The driver was released from the hospital later that evening. Both vehicles sustained minor damage, and neither driver was cited.