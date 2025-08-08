A fisherwoman catches a fish out on the water (Courtesy of Skipper Science)

As climate change continues to impact fishing ecosystems, it is crucial for fishermen to be able to directly share their observations with scientists and fisheries management council members. Heather Bauscher and Kelly Drummond from The Skipper Science Partnership joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the app that enables fishermen to conveniently report their observations out on the water.

Learn more about The Skipper Science Partnership and app here, as well as their annual season reports