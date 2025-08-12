It is notoriously difficult to find childcare in Sitka. Fortunately, the Sitka Tribe of Alaska has recently launched a new childcare program that compensates family members or providers to look after their children in their homes. Melonie Boord and Kathleen Adams join KCAW to talk more about this new program, as well as upcoming two-step dance lessons.
