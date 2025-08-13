Amidst the everyday hustle and bustle, not a lot of people are able to find the time to engage in reflective, intellectual conversations. The Sitka Public Library is starting the Big Ideas Book Club, where people can engage with various texts and be a part of a larger national conversation on living in community. Margot O’Connell and Garret Faulkner join KCAW for the Morning Interview to speak about what participants can expect.