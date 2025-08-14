On Friday (8-15-25), the Sitka Sound Science Center (i.e SSSC) will be hosting Understory, a free event where researchers and Sitkans can exchange knowledge on Sitka’s kelp forests, as well as a chance to create algae art. SSSC’s Kari Paustian and University of California Santa Cruz researchers Haleigh Yang and Niki Sridhar join KCAW for the Morning Interview to speak on their research and how they hope to continue learning from the community.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Valentines Day 2025 Giveaway – ended 2/14/25
Alaska Seaplanes Spring 2025 – ended 3/30/25
Alaska Airlines Spring 2025 – ended 4/5/25
Allen Marine Drawing June 2025 – ends 6/25/25