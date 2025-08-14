On Friday (8-15-25), the Sitka Sound Science Center (i.e SSSC) will be hosting Understory, a free event where researchers and Sitkans can exchange knowledge on Sitka’s kelp forests, as well as a chance to create algae art. SSSC’s Kari Paustian and University of California Santa Cruz researchers Haleigh Yang and Niki Sridhar join KCAW for the Morning Interview to speak on their research and how they hope to continue learning from the community.