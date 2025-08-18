With a new indoor venue and renewed commitment to welcome attendees of all ages, Sitka Tribe of Alaska’s annual Fall Equinox event is ready to ring in the new season. Jean Swanson joins KCAW for the Morning Interview to speak about what attendees can expect for the Back to School Fall Equinox Dance Party, as well as other upcoming Sitka Tribe of Alaska programming from Zumba classes to intergenerational kayaking.
